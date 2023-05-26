UK subsea specialist TechnipFMC has won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract worth up to $250 million for Shell’s Dover ultra-deepwater field development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC will supply the subsea tree systems in addition to the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the umbilical, riser and flowline systems.

UK supermajor Shell is exploiting Dover as a tie-back to its Appomattox platform located 17.5 miles away, where TechnipFMC earlier supplied and installed the subsea production systems.

Shell in March took the final investment decision on Dover, which was discovered five years ago. The field lies within Mississippi Canyon, about 170 miles (270 kilometres) offshore Louisiana, in water depths of about 7500 feet.

Shell will place two production wells on stream at Dover, with first oil expected between late 2024 and early 2025. The field is expected to produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak.

“Shell is a pioneer in the Norphlet reservoir with Appomattox, and we are building on our leading position in the reservoir with Dover,” Shell executive vice president for deep-water Paul Goodfellow said at the time of project sanction.

Article continues below the advert

“Last year we took FID on Rydberg, another subsea tie-back to Appomattox, and Dover gives us an opportunity to add to our base in this prolific basin.”

Shell holds a 100% stake in Dover and a 79% operated interest in Appomattox where partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation holds the remaining 21%.

“Dover represents a continuation of our decades-long relationship with Shell. We look forward to helping extend production in this prolific basin,” commented TechnipFMC’s president, subsea, Jonathan Landes.