UK supermajor Shell is preparing to soon take possession of the semi-submersible drilling rig tasked with the five-well development programme at its strategically-important Crux offshore gas project offshore Australia.

Gas from the Crux field will provide important new feedstock into Shell’s nearby Prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility when it comes on stream in 2027.

Crux is a multibillion-dollar all-offshore project that was subject to a final investment decision in May 2022 by Shell and its joint venture partner Seven Group Holdings.