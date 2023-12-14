In a surprise move, Shell has sold its 30% operator interest in Norway’s largest undeveloped gas resource, which was suspended last year in mysterious circumstances.

The Linnorm gas discovery sits in a water depth of 300 metres in the Norwegian Sea and hosts about 32 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Shell and its joint-venture partners put a lot of work into mature the Linnorm project and were expected to capitalise on Norway’s temporary tax regime by the deadline at the end of last year.