In a surprise move, Shell has sold its 30% operator interest in Norway’s largest undeveloped gas resource, which was suspended last year in mysterious circumstances.

The Linnorm gas discovery sits in a water depth of 300 metres in the Norwegian Sea and hosts about 32 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Shell and its joint venture partners put a lot of work into mature the Linnorm project and were expected to capitalise on Norway’s temporary tax regime by the deadline at the end of last year.

However, Shell surprisingly suspended the project, and the explanation was that the development concept, which Shell and its partners had matured together was not, in fact, supported by the necessary number of partners.

Today, Equinor said it has agreed to acquire Shell’s 30% operator interest.

Shell's point of view

Marianne Olsnes, managing director of Shell in Norway, said: “We are proud of our efforts to mature Linnorm and are pleased that we were able to find a solution which opens for it to be developed with an aligned partnership.”

Article continues below the advert

“This does not impact our ambition to maintain a material upstream position in Norway and contribute to the development and transition of the Norwegian continental shelf.”

Proud of Shell's efforts at Linnorm: Marianne Olsnes, managing director of Shell in Norway Photo: SHELL

Well-placed sources explained to Upstream that Shell's intention had always been to make Linnorm gas quickly available to the market, but the different views within the partnership led to an impasse.

The divestment would enable Shell to focus on maintaining its stong position in Norway while pursuing future gas growth opportunities.

Equinor's view

Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s executive vice president for exploration and production Norway, said in a statement: “A lot of good work has already been done to mature Linnorm. Together with our partners, we will build on this and develop the Linnorm gas resources for the European market.”

Equinor confirmed Linnorm is the country’s largest undeveloped gas discovery estimated to contain between 25 Bcm and 30 Bcm of recoverable gas.

This is more gas than remaining reserves in each of the producing fields Aasta Hansteen, Martin Linge and Gina Krog.

“Through this acquisition Equinor will deepen our position in the Halten area, in line with our strategy to optimise our portfolio (on the Norwegian continetal shelf). We know this area well, where we already have producing hubs and still see attractive opportunities,” added Hove.

Shell’s current partners in Block PL 255 are Petoro on 30% and Equinor and TotalEnergies each on 20%.

Linnorm is located in the central part of the Norwegian Sea, 50 kilometres north-west of the Draugen field. Water depth is about 300 metres.

The reservoir contains relatively dry gas with high carbon dioxide content. It is a complex and challenging reservoir with high pressure and high temperature.

The reservoir is in the Ile, Tofte and Tilje formations of early to middle Jurassic age, and has variable quality.