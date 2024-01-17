Shell has taken a long-awaited final investment decision to develop its Victory gas project in the UK's West of Shetland waters.

The supermajor's decision comes 47 years after the field was originally discovered – by Texaco – in the harsh environment of the Atlantic Margin at a site some 47 kilometres north-west of the Shetland Islands.

The development will feature a single subsea well which will be tied back to existing infrastructure of TotalEnergies' Greater Laggan Area system, using a new 16-kilometre pipeline.