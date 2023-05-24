UK supermajor Shell is forging ahead with its Timi deep-water sweet gas project offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia, with production start-up still on the cards for later this year.

The Timi field development features Shell’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia to be powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable system.

Malaysian contractor Sapura Energy’s vessel Sapura 1200 last month installed the brownfield integrated module on Shell’s existing F23 platform, which will handle Timi’s produced gas.

Current work on the offshore field development includes the installation of the fibre optic cable between the F23 and Timi platforms, which is being performed by the vessel MMA Valour.

Also ongoing is the phase two pipeline installation work between the Timi and F23 fields. This campaign is being undertaken by the Norway-flagged dive support vessel Skandi Singapore, which is being supported by three vessels — Vallianz Prestige, Fortitude and Fortress.

Shell earlier noted that the unmanned WHP platform being powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable system is about 60% lighter than a conventional Tender Assisted Drilling WHP.

Two development wells also form part of the Timi project, which is expected to produce 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak in 2025.

The WHP was installed last year, and installation of the 80-kilometre main gas pipeline from Timi to the F23 hub was also performed during 2022.

The Timi field, which was discovered in 2018, is located about 200 kilometres off the Sarawak coast on the SK 318 production sharing contract where water depths range up to in excess of 3000 feet.

Sarawak Shell operates Block SK 318 with 75% equity and its co-venturers are Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali with 15% and Brunei Energy Exploration with 10%.

The PSC also hosts the Rosmari and Marjoram sour gas fields that will be exploited via a separate joint development for which operator Shell (with a 80% interest) and sole partner Petronas Carigali (having a 20% stake) last September took the final investment decision.