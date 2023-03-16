European supermajor Shell has taken a final investment decision for the Dover deep-water development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Originally discovered in 2018, Dover is located within Mississippi Canyon, approximately 170 miles (270 kilometres) offshore southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana, in water depths of about 7500 feet.

The development concept for Dover includes a 17.5-mile subsea tie-back to the Shell-operated Appomattox production hub.

Shell will place two production wells on stream at Dover, with first oil expected between late 2024 and early 2025.