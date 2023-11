Singapore-based Lime Petroleum has secured a significant stake in the Brasse field in the Norwegian North Sea from two Norwegian oil companies.

The subsidiary of Rex International Holding will buy a 10.7% interest from Norwegian state-controlled DNO Norge and 6.3% interest from the Norwegian operator Okea.

The farm-in will give Lime access to 4 million barrels of oil equivalent net contingent resources in the conventional oilfield.