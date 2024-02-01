The TotalEnergies-led joint venture redeveloping Denmark's large Tyra gas field have slightly delayed the project restart as a means of speeding up the production ramp-up.

Tyra is the largest field in Denmark and began production in 1984. It has provided about 90% of the gas produced in Denmark.

The joint venture decided in 2016 to invest about $3 billion on the redevelopment of Tyra due to compaction of the chalk reservoir, where the seabed has subsided by six metres during the years of production.