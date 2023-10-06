Thailand’s very own upstream player Northern Gulf Petroleum is ready to next month fire up its Rossukon oilfield in the Gulf of Thailand.

The operator confirmed that it is ready to start production from Rossukon, located on the G6/48 concession, during the first week of November at an initial rate of between 10,000 and 12,000 barrels per day of oil.

Rossukon is being exploited via a leased mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and a storage tanker with capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude.

Northern Gulf Petroleum hailed Rossukon as the “fastest offshore oil development ever achieved” with operations completed in a “record-breaking timeframe of less than six months”.

PetroVietnam’s PVD-1 drilling rig was chartered to drill eight producer wells and one water disposal well, while equipment including wellheads, Christmas trees and conductors was procured within three months of work commencing.

Northern Gulf Petroleum director Marisa Yenbamroong confirmed there are plans to boost production in the fourth quarter of 2024 after a second drilling campaign with plateau output estimated to be around 15,000 to 20,000 bpd depending on reservoir performance.

“This achievement will bring substantial benefits to Thailand, including [an] increase in investment in the sector, job creation and huge revenue in the form of royalties and petroleum income taxes estimated to be 30 billion to 50 billion baht ($812 million to $1.35 billion) throughout the field life of 15 to 20 years,” said Marisa.

The Thai-owned upstream company in May assumed full operatorship and 100% of the Rossukon production area after two former partners pulled out of the asset, and it wasted no time in its race towards first oil.

Canadian independent Valeura Energy earlier this year divested its 43% working interest in the G6/48 concession, which it had acquired in 2022.

Valeura said it had worked diligently to assess the potential for developing Rossukon. However, in light of the estimated total capital expenditure of about $100 million and the required tight project schedule, it had elected to hand over its stake to partner Northern Gulf Petroleum for a contingent cash consideration of $5 million, payable at first oil from Rossukon.

The transaction also affords Valeura a further 4.65% overriding royalty associated with its 43% working interest (2% of gross production) from the offshore field thereafter.