Three global giants of the subsea production sector SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 have received all the necessary approvals by worldwide antitrust authorities to enable the combination of their subsea prowess in a new joint venture arrangement.

Aker Solutions and Subsea7 on Saturday said that antitrust authorities in Brazil have just cleared the agreement, meaning all unconditional regulatory approvals and clearances had been obtained, including in Angola, Mozambique, Australia, Norway, the UK and the US.

"The three parties will continue to work to satisfy the remaining conditions for closing, and aim to close as early as practicably possible in the fourth quarter of 2023," said Aker Solutions and Subsea7.

Aker Solutions and SLB will contribute their subsea businesses into the joint venture, which will be owned by SLB on 70%, Aker Solutions on 20% and Subsea7 on 10%.

SLB and Aker Solutions are world-leading providers of subsea production systems (SPS) while Subsea7 is a global leader in the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowline (Surf) segment.

The three companies last August said when the deal was announced that the combined business would have about 9000 employees globally and the estimated synergy potential is worth more than $100 million annually in the medium term.

Schlumberger chief executive Olivier Le Peuch last August said: “This joint venture will bring together world-class businesses that are uniquely positioned to provide subsea technologies to help our customers improve recovery and reduce overall subsea development costs."

Aker Solutions and Subsea7 on Saturday said: "The joint venture is planned as a milestone in subsea production economics, helping customers unlock reserves, reduce time to first oil, lower development costs and achieve decarbonisation goals."