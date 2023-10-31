Norway’s Subsea7 has confirmed it has been awarded a major subsea contract worth more than $750 million by Petrobras to assist in the development of the Mero pre-salt field offshore Brazil.

A month ago, Subsea7 said it was declared the preferred winner of a big subsea contract but did not disclose the project, although Upstream reported back then the deal in place was for the Mero-4 project.

According to Subsea7, the new contract amendment scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 76 kilometres of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system of Mero-4.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris.

Fabrication of the rigid pipes will take place at the company’s spoolbase at Ubu, in Espirito Santo state, while offshore operations are to be executed in 2025 and 2026.

“This contract builds on decades of experience executing major EPCI projects around the world and extends our portfolio of projects in Brazil,” said Subsea7 Brazil vice president Yann Cottart.

Difficulties

First oil from Mero-4 is scheduled for 2025 via the Alexandre de Gusmao floating production, storage and offloading vessel, to be supplied by Netherlands floater group SBM Offshore.

The tender for the Mero-4 SURF contract went through difficulties when Petrobras and the original single bidder in the tender, Italy’s Saipem, could not agree on financial terms.

Signing of the contract with Subsea7 happened more than a year after originally planned, meaning that late installation could potentially delay first oil from the Alexandre de Gusmao FPSO.

The Alexandre de Gusmao FPSO will be linked to 15 development wells, including eight oil producers, six water-alternating-gas injectors and one convertible well from producer to injector.

Mero is already producing via the Guanabara FPSO. A second unit, the Sepetiba FPSO, is due to enter operation by the end of the year, while a third vessel, the Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO, is earmarked to begin production in 2024.

Petrobras operates Mero and is partnered by Shell, TotalEnergies, China National Petroleum Corporation and CNOOC Ltd.