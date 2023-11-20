Subsea7 has been awarded a “sizeable” contract by European supermajor Shell for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with a floating production, storage and offloading vessel offshore Brazil.

The contract workscope includes the disconnection, recovery and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines that were linked to the Fluminense FPSO in the Bijupira-Salema field in the Campos basin.

According to Subsea7, offshore work is planned to start next month.

“Twenty years ago, Subsea7 installed the flexibles and umbilicals for Shell’s Bijupira and Salema fields and, two decades later, we are proud to be one of Shell’s chosen contractors to take part in the completion of this field’s life cycle,” Subsea7 Brazil vice president Yann Cottart said.

US-based group Modern American Recycling Services is in charge of decommissioning of the Fluminense FPSO, while Helix Energy Solutions will provide plug and abandonment services on subsea wells.

Bijupira-Salema was one of the first offshore fields in Brazil to produce via an international oil company.