Norwegian contractor Subsea7 has won a subsea contract worth up to $150 million for LLOG Exploration Offshore’s ultra-deepwater Salamanca field development project in the US Gulf of Mexico, which comprises the Leon and Castille offshore fields.

Subsea7’s workscope includes the installation of three infield subsea pipeline systems, as well as the design and fabrication of subsea structures.

The Salamanca subsea development will consist of two pipeline systems for the Leon field, located in Keathley Canyon 686, and one pipeline system for the Castile field, located in Keathley Canyon 736.