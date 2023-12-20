UK supermajor Shell has taken the final investment decision on its ultra-deepwater Sparta oil and gas field development in the US Gulf of Mexico, effectively delivering Singapore’s Seatrium a timely Christmas gift for the project’s floating production unit.

Sparta is expected to reach peak production of approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and currently has an estimated, discovered recoverable resource volume of 244 million barrels of oil equivalent for the primary Sparta development.