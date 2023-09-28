Subsea specialist TechnipFMC has won the integrated engineering, procurement, construction and Installation (iEPCI) SURF contract worth up to $1 billion for Equinor’s controversial Rosebank project, in the UK’s West of Shetland arena.

TechnipFMC on Wednesday, as the Norwegian operator announced the final investment decision for the politically divisive $3.8 billion greenfield development, confirmed its contract covers the manufacture and installation of subsea production systems, flexible and rigid pipe, and umbilicals, as well as connection to the host facility.

The project will use pre-qualified equipment, which will accelerate the delivery schedule, noted the contractor.

Umbilicals, rigid pipe and the majority of the subsea production systems will be designed, engineered and manufactured in-country using TechnipFMC’s facilities and network of trusted local suppliers, then installed by TechnipFMC.

The oil and gas field, which lies in a water depth of 1100 metres, will be exploited via subsea wells tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel to be supplied by Altera Infrastructure.

Production start-up from Rosebank is scheduled for late 2026 or 2027. Norway’s Equinor operates the asset with an 80% interest on behalf of sole partner Ithaca Energy.

“We have collaborated with Equinor on Rosebank since the concept stage in 2019. Using a single interface, we tied together all the work scopes, leveraging our iEPCI model to reduce project complexity,” commented Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.

“We are proud that our track record and proven technology have earned Equinor’s confidence that we will deliver this significant project.”

TechnipFMC has committed approximately $500 million of the total award to local value creation.

FPSO contractor

Meanwhile, the Rosebank FPSO supplier Altera Infrastructure has confirmed its bareboat charter agreement is effective while also securing a separate FPSO operations and maintenance contract with Equinor.

Both the bareboat charter and operations and maintenance are firm nine-year agreements, with options up to a total of 25 years.

Altera will provide its existing Petrojarl Knarr FPSO in a partnership with Aker Solutioons and Drydocks World-Dubai.

The FPSO is well suited for redeployment in harsh waters, and is a relatively new and modern asset. It was built to allow for electrification which would reduce operational carbon dioxide emissions.

The vessel is currently undergoing life extension work and modifications including making it electrification ready at Drydocks World in Dubai.

Ingvild Sæther, chief executive of Altera Infrastructure, said on Wednesday: “Altera’s vision is to lead the industry to a sustainable future – and this will be an important collaboration with Equinor on what is to be the most sophisticated FPSO redeployment in the world."

"Today marks another important milestone with the final investment decision being taken for the development project and we stand ready to deliver a positive solution for the next decades on the Rosebank field.”