Global subsea specialist TechnipFMC has been awarded a “significant” contract to supply a fresh batch of flexible risers to serve Petrobras’ pre-salt developments offshore Brazil.

The subsea company will design, engineer and manufacture 14 kilometres of gas injection lines, as well as supply associated services, including packing and storage.

“We have an established team in place who has earned the trust of Petrobras over many years of collaboration,” said TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landers.

TechnipFMC labels a “significant” contract as worth between $75 million and $250 million. The company did not disclose additional information.