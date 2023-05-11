London-based company TechnipFMC has confirmed the award of a contract worth more than $1 billion to provide the full subsea production system for the Equinor-operated BM-C-33 pre-salt project in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

Norway’s Equinor earlier this week made a final investment decision on BM-C-33, home of the Pao de Acucar, Gavea and Seat discoveries, which together are estimated to hold over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable volumes.

The $9 billion development will have Japan’s Modec in charge of supplying the floating production, storage and offloading vessel to operate in BM-C-33, while TechnipFMC will be responsible for the subsea part.