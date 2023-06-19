UK-headquartered subsea specialist TechnipFMC has won contracts from Woodside Energy and from Chevron for work on their respective assets offshore Australia.

TechnipFMC secured a significant engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract valued at up to US$250 million for the flexible pipes and umbilicals for Woodside’s Julimar Phase 3 development, offshore Western Australia.

The contractor will tie back four subsea gas wells in the Carnarvon basin to the existing Julimar subsea infrastructure that produces via the Wheatstone platform, using high-pressure, high-temperature flexible pipe and steel tube umbilicals.