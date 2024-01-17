Global offshore services player TechnipFMC has been awarded a “significant” contract by UK supermajor BP for a key deepwater project in the US Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC labels a “significant” contract as worth between $75 million and $250 million.

The company has landed a contract with BP for the installation of pipe and an umbilical, tying back three new wells at the Mad Dog field to the Argo semi-submersible platform as part of the project’s southwest extension.

“We have a longstanding relationship with BP, underpinned by close collaboration,” said TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landes.

“This partnership, combined with our robust installation and execution capabilities, enables us to meet BP’s schedule to extend the production in the Mad Dog field.”

BP in April 2023 started output from Argos, its fifth production development in the Gulf of Mexico, in a water depth of 1400 metres.

Argos is the centrepiece of BP’s Mad Dog phase two project, which extends the life of the supergiant deepwater field discovered in 1998.

Besides Argos, BP operates another four platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico — Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse.