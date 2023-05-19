UK subsea specialist TechnipFMC has won a contract valued at up to $250 million to provide riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services to Equinor’s assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The two-year contract runs from 2024 to 2025, with options to extend for each of the three subsequent years. TechnipFMC will provide production enhancement, production data and pre-plug-and-abandonment services to Equinor using the RLWI method.

The contractor noted that RLWI enables well interventions from a monohull vessel, eliminating the need for a riser and the rig required to connect the riser to the subsea well. Instead, remotely operated well control systems are used to facilitate operations on the seabed. This reduces cost and complexity, increases efficiency and accelerates the timeframe for increased production, according to TechnipFMC.

“TechnipFMC has been providing RLWI services to Equinor since 2006. Over that period, the average duration of an intervention has been reduced by nearly two-thirds thanks to improvements in process and technology, aided by the collaborative relationship with Equinor’s dedicated RLWI team,” commented Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.

“It is a pleasure to continue developing that relationship as we help our client meet demand for energy.”