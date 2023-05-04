Partners in Block 58 offshore Suriname say they are progressing toward a major oilfield development hub tapping reservoirs with combined in-place resources north of 800 million barrels of oil.

French supermajor TotalEnergies and US independent APA Corporation have made a series of discoveries in Block 58 and are now focusing on unlocking the potential of the joint Sapakara-Krabdagu area.

APA, which holds a 50% working interest in the block, said the consortium is currently appraising the Krabdagu find, which is expected to add incremental oil resources to the preliminary volumes.