France's TotalEnergies has signed a heads of agreement with Angolan hydrocarbons regulator ANPG and the research and development arm of Angolan oil company Sonangol setting out plans for the future development of the Cameia and Golfinho fields, located on Blocks 20 and 21 in the Kwanza basin.

The supermajor described the agreement as "an important milestone towards a final investment decision expected in 2023, after partners and authorities’ approval."

Under the development plan a floating production, storage and offloading unit — TotalEnergies' seventh in the country — will be located around 150 kilometres southwest of Luanda.