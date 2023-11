TotalEnergies has criticised US-based GreenFaith for failing to contact it over allegations the non-profit made in a recent report which claimed that building the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (ECOP) in Uganda and Tanzania has “disturbed and risks disrespecting” 2000 graves along the route.

EACOP will run for about 1450 kilometres from Lake Albert in Uganda to Tanga port in Tanzania, carrying oil from the Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC International.