TotalEnergies’ deal to sell its 60% share in Kazakhstan’s Dunga onshore oil development to Kazakh oil magnates has been thwarted by KazMunayGaz, which wants the stake itself.

KazMunayGaz’ deputy executive chairman Dastan Abdulgafarov said the state-owned company is in final talks with TotalEnergies, with a deal to be announced “in the nearest time”, according to Kazakh news outlet Kursiv.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry has agreed the plans, according to Abdulgafarov.

However, Abdulgafarov did not say if he expects the two other shareholders to ask KazMunayGaz to buy out their stakes.