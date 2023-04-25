French energy giant TotalEnergies has concluded a deal with China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (CPP) and EACOP to build a controversial crude oil pipeline in Africa.

In the deal signed late last week, CPP, the pipeline contractor owned by China National Petroleum Corporation, will deliver the engineering, procurement and construction for the 1443-kilometre EACOP pipeline that will transport up to 216,000 barrels per day of oil from the Tilenga and Kingfisher fields in Uganda to Tanga on Tanzania’s coast.

The pipeline will start in Kabaale—Hoima in Uganda and endd on the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga on the Indian ocean coast of Tanzania.