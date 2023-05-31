TotalEnergies has opted not to proceed with the development of two heavy oil fields offshore Brazil as the French supermajor channels part of its investments in the country to renewable energy projects.

The company acquired the operatorship of Xerelete and Xerelete Sul from Brazilian oil giant Petrobras a decade ago, but despite working on how best to proceed with production from the two fields, TotalEnergies never came up with a development plan for them.

The decision takes place as TotalEnergies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rio de Janeiro state government to collaborate with the development of offshore wind generation.