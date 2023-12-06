Serica Energy is preparing to launch an offshore drilling campaign and expects 2024 to be a “busy and impactful year of investments” in its North Sea portfolio, the company said on Wednesday.

The UK independent, whose overall production guidance for the year remains at 40,000-45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, aims to start a four-well drilling campaign in the North Sea Triton area, with the first well on the Bittern field scheduled to begin in the middle of the first quarter.

The campaign will use the Chinese-owned, semi-submersible drilling rig COSLInnovator. All four wells are production wells.

Serica has also exercised an option to use the COSLInnovator to drill a fifth well in the campaign. This may be the development well on the Belinda field, it said.

The UK independent submitted the draft field development plan for the project to the North Sea Transition Authority in September 2023.

As for the four-well drilling campaign, the first will be a sidetrack of an existing well (B1z) on the Bittern field in which Serica holds a 64.63% share. The spud date is expected to be in the middle of the first quarter of 2024 with completion expected in about 90 days.

The other wells include the GE-05 well on Gannet E and the EV-02 well on Evelyn, in which Serica holds full ownership, and the EC well on Guillemot North West, in which it has a 10% stake.

Serica said good production rates are being achieved from all its fields in the Triton area that faced a summer shutdown having been completed in September 2023.

The company also announced it has appointed former vice president of operations Mike Killeen as chief operating officer.

“At the end of November, we passed five years since Serica became the operator of the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields. The manner and results of Serica’s operatorship have been crucial to establishing the company as one of the UK’s leading independent oil and gas companies,” Serica chief executive Mitch Flegg said.

“Mike’s promotion demonstrates the capacity within our organisation for career development, which I hope will help us attract and keep talented people,” Flegg said.