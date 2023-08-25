The UK’s offshore field development sector is set for a reawakening as the owners of three major projects set their sights on final investment decisions, despite the background noise of fiscal and political uncertainty and pressure from the anti-fossil fuel brigade.
UK offshore revival hinges on trio of projects
Rosebank, Cambo and Buchan sanctions could unlock 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, but climate activists have promised a fight
25 August 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 25 August 2023 4:01 GMT
