The two largest undeveloped offshore fields in the UK are moving inexorably towards final investment decisions despite lingering concerns about the impact of the UK energy profits levy on profitability and the protestations of environmentalists opposed to any new oil projects.

The Rosebank and Cambo fields are operated by Equinor and Ithaca Energy, respectively, and are located in the West of Shetland area with significant oil and gas reserves.

Rosebank’s expected recoverable resource is more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent, while Cambo contains nearly 150 million boe.

These resources are touted by the operators as an important contribution to the UK’s energy security, but both projects have been the subject of fierce opposition by climate campaigners in the UK.

Equinor and Ithaca say they are confident in their ability to develop the projects safely, economically and with environmental footprints that have become much lower than past industry standards.

Rosebank on a roll

Equinor chief financial officer Torgrim Reitan said earlier this month that Rosebank “is a very important project for energy security in the UK, and also for jobs and tax revenues in the UK over the period. So clearly we see that we have an important role in providing reliable energy for many decades towards the UK”.

As planned, the project will centre on a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, a network of subsea production equipment, a gas export pipeline and development wells.

For this, Altera Infrastructure has been lined up to redeploy the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, which will be upgraded and adapted for Rosebank by a joint venture of Aker Solutions and Drydocks World-Dubai.

The other major contracts are understood to be in the latter stages of bidding given a final investment decision is planned this year.

TechnipFMC and Subsea 7 are two major contenders for the subsea prizes on offer, with the former targeting a Rosebank contract worth upwards of $1 billion and Subsea 7 pursuing a prize worth up to $300 million.

A new 85-kilometre gas export pipeline will transfer the gas from the FPSO to an existing pipeline called the West of Shetland Pipeline Systems.

Seven deep-water wells will be drilled in phase one of the project, and up to five wells in phase two.

The FPSO is due to be towed to the field and hooked up in 2026, with first production planned in the fourth quarter of that year.

Equinor also showed its continuing commitment to Rosebank by increasing its stake in the asset to 80% via acquisition of Suncor Energy’s UK portfolio, due to be completed in the current quarter of this year.

On call: the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO is being upgraded for Rosebank. Photo: SHELL

Its sole partner on 20% will then be Ithaca Energy, which said recently its net share of the capital cost for Rosebank would be $700 million, implying a total project budget of about $3.5 billion.

Regarding any potential effects of a UK energy profits levy that has drawn howls of protest from some companies present in the North Sea, Reitan commented earlier this month: “Clearly what is important for us is a predictable tax environment. I’m not in a position to give any direction on political discussions in the UK on this topic.

“I think what is important is that Rosebank investment has enabled us to credit that against other taxes in the UK. So, it is a very tax-efficient investment as such that would over time pay significant taxes to the UK.”

Cambo re-emerges

The second major project is Cambo, which made a breakthrough a few weeks ago when Ithaca and Shell formalised a marketing strategy for Shell’s 30% interest in the field.

Shell senior vice president UK upstream Simon Roddy said: “Following an internal review, we have decided to sell our 30% working interest in Cambo and have agreed a process with Ithaca Energy for the sale of Shell’s stake in the field this year.

“We wish Ithaca Energy well in the future development of the field, which will be important to maintain the UK’s energy security and to sustaining domestic production of the fuels that people and businesses need.”

Subsea reach: the Cambo development concept. Photo: Image SICCAR POINT ENERGY (now ITHACA)

Ithaca envisages the Cambo project as an opportunity for long-term production growth at a low expected operating cost per barrel.

The project has been through an extensive amount of technical work on the FPSO development concept, and Ithaca believes it could be one of the lowest carbon intensity assets in the North Sea.

The company told Upstream that Cambo “is substantially FID [final investment decision] ready. On successful sale of Shell’s interest we believe we will be able to move toward FID a with a new JV [joint venture] partner in a relatively short time period”.

Cambo will be developed using a purpose-built cylindrical FPSO designed by Sevan SSP.

“Modern equipment [on the FPSO] designed to operate without the need for routine flaring or venting of hydrocarbons will be used to reduce emissions,” Ithaca told Upstream.

‘Important step’: Ithaca Energy chief executive Alan Bruce. Photo: ITHACA ENERGY

The rest of the field development includes a 70 kilometre gas export pipeline to the West of Shetland Pipeline, plus eight new production wells and four water injection wells.

The agreement between Ithaca and Shell ends in early November.

Ithaca chief executive Alan Bruce said: “Our agreement with Shell represents a meaningful step towards the development of Cambo, the second largest undeveloped field (in the UK continental shelf) and a key asset in helping maintain the UK’s future energy security.

“Securing a new owner for Shell’s stake is an important step in Ithaca Energy progressing to final investment decision.”

Regarding the energy profit levy, Bruce said Ithaca is committed to investing in the UK North Sea, but the levy has created fiscal instability.

“We are actively engaging, in a constructive manner, with the UK government in pursuit of the fiscal stability required to make critical investment decisions that will support the UK’s long-term energy security,” he said.