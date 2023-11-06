US company Kosmos Energy has taken over from BP as the operator of a giant offshore gas discovery in Senegal that it describes as a “crown jewel” of the West African nation’s energy sector.

On Monday, Kosmos said it has increased its interest in the Yakaar-Teranga gas discoveries to 90% and assumed operatorship following BP’s exit from the field.

Kosmos said Yakaar-Teranga is one of the world’s largest gas discoveries in recent years and holds about 25 trillion cubic feet of advantaged gas in place, with negligible carbon dioxide content and minimal impurities, reducing the need for processing ahead of transportation/liquefaction.