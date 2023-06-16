Chevron has completed onshore decommissioning works at Thevenard Island, hailing it as a “significant milestone” for Western Australia’s emerging decommissioning industry.

Meanwhile, decommissioning of the Chevron Australia-operated Barrow Island Joint Venture oil facility and associated infrastructure on Barrow Island, which hosts the Gorgon liquefied natural gas project, is expected to commence in 2025.

“Decommissioning is an enormous economic opportunity that will grow as existing assets enter the later stages of their lifecycles,” said Chevron Australia’s director of operations, Danny Woodall.