The One Guyana floating production, storage and offloading vessel has successfully entered dry dock at the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.

The massive unit, to be supplied by Netherlands-based floater specialist SBM Offshore, will be the fourth FPSO to enter operation for US supermajor ExxonMobil at the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

“The project team will continue construction with next steps being installation of the mooring structures and riser balcony. The topsides construction is progressing as per the project schedule,” said SBM.