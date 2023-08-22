Wood has won the front-end engineering and design contract for Woodside Energy’s Goodwyn Alpha Low-Low Pressure (LLP) Project, offshore Western Australia.

This LLP FEED study work will see Wood’s teams in Perth provide engineering design to incorporate the additional compression required to enhance production from the mature asset, as well as required modifications to existing facilities.

Wood is no stranger to the Goodwyn Alpha platform having in 2017 won a US$6 million contract for work on the Greater Western Flank 2 (GWF-2) development on the North West Shelf.

This contract was to provide engineering support during the fabrication and construction stages of the subsea pipeline system for the GWF-2 project, which saw the Keast, Dockrell, Sculptor, Rankin, Lady Nora and Pemberton fields exploited as satellite tie-backs to the Goodwyn Alpha platform.

Meanwhile, UK-headquartered Wood has also been awarded a contract extension to October 2025 for brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management to support ongoing operations of the Woodside-led North West Shelf Project in Australia.

Wood said, that for more than 35 years, it has reliably delivered complex projects for Woodside with a focus on safety, value, sustainability and schedule requirements.

Through this period, Wood has executed work scopes designed to extend asset life and digitalise and optimise processes, the contractor noted.

“Our long-term relationship with Woodside demonstrates the strength and reliability of Wood’s operational delivery in Australia. It’s also a great example of our technical expertise, commitment to performance excellence and relentless focus on safe operations across our business” said Ralph Ellis, Wood’s president of operations in Asia Pacific.

The values of the contractor’s latest two awards Down Under were not disclosed.