London-listed Wood has won $850 million worth of contracts in the Middle East in the last 12 months, securing backlog in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, employing more than 700 new workers, with recruitment underway for 500 new roles.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said one of its most “notable” contract wins was to develop a carbon dioxide transport and storage network that will increase the current global capacity of CO 2 storage by some 25%, as well as feasibility studies and preliminary front end engineering design for CCS and low carbon hydrogen projects.