UK-headquartered Wood has secured a contract extension worth about $250 million from Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), the sultanate’s largest energy producer.

The two-year extension will focus on the continued rejuvenation of BSP’s offshore energy asset portfolio to maximise production capacity and efficiency, while minimising related emissions.

Wood’s cost-reimbursable workscope includes the brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services as well as the management of its offshore marine fleet.

The extension to February 2026 means the contractor will deliver a range of services to BSP’s top 20 offshore installations, which account for around 80% of the company’s total oil and gas production. The contract will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Brunei from the company’s main location in Kuala Belait and offshore, supported by the Manila, Philippines office.

“Wood is pleased to continue supporting BSP’s offshore assets in the next phase of its rejuvenation project to upgrade core assets, which account for around 80% of BSP’s production, making this work critically important to the company,” Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said.

“This extension shows progress on our strategy; which focuses on reimbursable projects and complex work in critical industries; that we laid out last year and demonstrates the strength of our relationship with an important client in a key region.”

Employing about 1500 skilled employees under the contract, 65% of which are local to Brunei, Wood said it is committed to investing in local people and capabilities through the Wawasan Brunei 2035 programme to advance employment and skills of the country’s national workforce.

BSP is a 50:50 joint venture between UK supermajor Shell and the Bruneian government.