Woodside Energy has awarded Mexican company Eseasa Offshore a contract for supply shore base facilities and services for its operations supporting the under-development Trion deep-water oil and gas project offshore Mexico.

Eseasa will provide a wide range of services out of its shore base location on the Panuco River coastline. The scope of work includes shore base infrastructure, operations planning and management for vessel mooring, load and discharge, freight and material management, and dedicated laydown and staging areas.

Financial terms of this Trion contract were not divulged.

“The award of the contract is a critical milestone as we continue to progress the Trion project toward first oil in 2028. We are very pleased to partner with Eseasa Offshore as the supplier of the full range of shore base facilities and services,” said Woodside vice president for Trion, Stephane Drouaud.

“The contract award to Eseasa, a Mexican owned and operated company, demonstrates the great capacity available in-country to support a world-class oil and gas project like Trion.”

He added the award also reinforces Woodside’s commitment to investing locally and ensuring that the economic benefits of the company’s investment in Trion “are felt as broadly as possible across Mexican suppliers”.

In Mexico, the Australian operator is progressing the Trion field development in the Gulf of Mexico, and it also has an agreement with Mexico Pacific to purchase 1.3 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas for 20 years.