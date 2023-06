Woodside Energy has taken the final investment decision for the US$7.2. billion ultra-deepwater Trion field development offshore Mexico with first oil targeted for 2028.

Trion is a key international asset that Woodside acquired via its takeover of BHP Petroleum.

The Trion development is subject to approval by its sole partner — Mexico’s state-owned Pemex, which holds a 40% interest — and regulatory approval of the field development plan, which is expected in the fourth quarter.