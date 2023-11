Woodside Energy will only make a decision by mid-2025 about a major new subsea project offshore Senegal that aims to exploit an additional 250 million barrels of oil from the Sangomar field at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.

Known as Sangomar phase two, the base case plan involves 33 subsea wells — 16 producers and 17 water injectors — tied back to the 100,000 barrel per day Leopold Sedar Senghor floating production, storage and offloading vessel.