Australia’s Carnarvon Energy has completed a long-awaited deal to divest half of its 20% stake in its significant Bedout oil assets to Opic Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwan’s CPC Corporation, for the immediate payment of $58 million.
'World class deposits': CPC Corporation comes in with cash to support largest undeveloped oilfields offshore Australia
Deal provides the seller Carnarvon Energy with necessary cash to fund its remaining share and remain in the Dorado project
16 August 2023 7:37 GMT Updated 16 August 2023 7:52 GMT
By