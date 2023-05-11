SBM Offshore is breathing a sigh of relief as project-execution risks improve in China where it is building multiple very large floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

The yards in China that SBM is using were disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns last year which caused logistical and staffing problems, with lingering inflationary pressures.

The company said in a trading update today that the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in China at the end of last year had improved the mobility of personnel, but nevertheless project teams were monitoring the impact of cost inflation pressures and supply-chain constraints on project execution.