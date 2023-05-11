SBM Offshore is breathing a sigh of relief as project execution risks improve in China where it is building multiple very large floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

The yards in China that SBM is using had been disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns last year which caused logistical and staffing problems, with lingering inflationary pressures.

The company said in a trading update today that the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in China at the end of last year had improved the mobility of personnel, but nevertheless project teams were monitoring the impact of cost inflation pressures and supply chain constraints on project execution.