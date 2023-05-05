Australian contractor Worley has confirmed it has won the detailed engineering design services for Petronas’ Kasawari carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore Malaysia, for which the final investment decision was taken in November.

The Kasawari development, set to be one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects, aims to capture more than 3 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide.

Under the contract, awarded by lead contractor Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering, Worley will provide design and engineering services for the CCS platform, jacket, bridge and subsea pipeline.