Australian contractor Worley has won a new services contract for Shell’s Sparta ultra-deepwater field development in the US Gulf of Mexico, for which the final investment decision is now targeted later this year, reprising its role when the project was set to leave the drawing board as TotalEnergies’ North Platte.

Worley will provide engineering, design, procurement support, construction and commissioning support for the Sparta front-end engineering and design work, detailed design and follow-on phases of the project.