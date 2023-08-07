Malaysian floater specialist Yinson Production has secured a $230 million loan to help finance a floating production, storage and offloading vessel which it is building for the Jubarte field offshore Brazil.

Yinson said in a statement on Monday that the term loan facility in relation to the FPSO Maria Quiteria had been arranged by infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

This deal signalled the “attractive and robust investment outlook of the FPSO industry within the global energy infrastructure market”, according to Yinson.

The FPSO is set to be deployed at the Jubarte field as part of the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project offshore Brazil.

Construction of the FPSO was nearing 70% completion as of June 2023, which Yinson said is in line with the project schedule, with the ultimate aim of getting the unit ready to achieve first oil in the second half of 2024.

The loan facility marks the first transaction between Yinson Production and GIP, and is GIP’s first financing of an FPSO vessel. GIP was joined in funding of the loan by other investors, including Gramercy Funds Management.

GIP Credit managing director Jon Plavnick said: “We are proud to partner with Yinson Production in connection with this financing for FPSO Maria Quiteria.”

“This transaction highlights GIP Credit’s ability to provide a reliable and flexible capital solution for FPSO Maria Quiteria during both its conversion process in Shanghai and its eventual time charter operations in Brazil.”

In February last year, state-owned Brazilian energy firm Petrobras awarded a contract to Yinson to supply, operate and maintain the Maria Quiteria FPSO.

Yinson’s chief financial officer Markus Wenker said: “This transaction showcases the strength of Yinson Production in attracting highly sophisticated capital and its ability to broaden its funding base beyond Asia.

“We are excited to continue building upon this partnership and further growing our network of lenders and investors globally to pivot to new opportunities in the FPSO market and create value for our shareholders.”