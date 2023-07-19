Russia’s state-owned oil and gas operator Zarubezhneft is working on an exit plan from Harbour Energy's Tuna oil and gas project offshore Indonesia — the UK operator has cited difficulties in working with its Russian partner because of international sanctions against the country and its corporations.

“Zarubezhneft will farm out, it is being processed. Of course, Harbour will [need a] new partner, but we do not know yet who will that be," Benny Lubiantara, a senior official at Indonesia's upstream regulator SKK Migas, told a press conference, Reuters reported.

Zarubezhnefts' decision comes despite Moscow maintaining close ties with Indonesia, which did not join the international sanctions that were introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Indonesia is thus not on the Kremlin's list of more than 50 nations that it describes as “unfriendly”, with bank payments and other transactions between the two countries remaining outside the restrictions passed by Russia in response to the sanctions. Russia also maintains scheduled flight connections with the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

In March, Harbour acknowledged that Tuna’s development has been impacted by EU and UK sanctions “which limit our ability as operator to provide certain services to our Russian partner in the Tuna licence”.

“We are working with our partner to reach a solution to enable us to progress the project in 2023,” Harbour said at the time.

Harbour holds a 50% operator stake in the Tuna project, with Zarubezhneft currently the sole partner — holding the remaining 50% interest it purchased in 2020.

The Tuna field with estimated reserves of about 100 million barrels of oil equivalent was discovered in April 2014 and successfully appraised via a two-well programme in 2021.

In late 2022, SKK Migas approved the Plan of Development for the Tuna field, with the total required investment estimated in excess of $3 billion to take the asset into the production phase.

The Zarubezhneft head office in Moscow was unable to provide any immediately comment on the issue when contacted by Upstream.

Upstream earlier reported that at least four groups of contractors are believed to have submitted initial offers for a floating production, storage and offloading facility (FPSO) for the Tuna project.

Those expected to compete include a grouping of Yinson Holdings with Indonesia’s Silo Maritime, Shapoorji Oil & Gas — likely teaming up with Bumi Armada and a leading Indonesian player, BW Offshore and HBA Offshore, project watchers have said.

Sources have said that Harbour requires an FPSO with handling capacity of 30,000 barrels per day of liquids and 135 million cubic feet of gas.