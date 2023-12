Establishing a stronger presence in the most valuable onshore oil and gas play in the country is behind Occidental’s buyout of fellow shale producer CrownRock, as the major eyes expansion of low-breakeven inventory and “maximise” its unconventional activity.

In a call with investors following the announcement of the $12 billion deal on Monday, chief executive Vicki Hollub said the acquisition delivers to Occidental “assets that are best in class” in the unconventional US onshore play.