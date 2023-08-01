A combination of lower oil and gas prices and weakening refining margins has affected BP’s second-quarter 2023 profit, which dropped by more than half from last year and fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The UK supermajor reported an underlying replacement cost (RC) profit of $2.59 billion in its latest financial update on Tuesday. That was 69% down against the comparable period last year, when the company took in $8.45 billion.

It was also well below analyst-compiled expectations of $3.5 billion, provided by BP.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said the lower results were driven by significant planned maintenance activity and “weaker margins” in BP’s refining business.

The company said a series of headwinds affected performance, including lower oil and gas realisations, the impact of portfolio changes in oil production and weak oil trading. The latter was partially offset by higher gas marketing and trading.

The company announced a further $1.5 billion of share buy-backs to be completed before the third-quarter results in October, and it has increased its dividend by 10% to 7.27 US cents.

“We’re delivering for shareholders — growing our dividend and announcing a further share buy-back. This reflects confidence in our performance and the outlook for cash flow, as well as continued progress reducing our share count,” Looney said.

Chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said the company targets a return of 60% of this year’s surplus cash flow to shareholders via buy-backs of shares.

Analysts at Redburn commented that the buy-back level was in line with expectations, but the dividend increase was “a big surprise… given the weaker underlying result and an increase in net debt”.

Operating cash flow in the quarter stood at $6.3 billion, compared with $10.9 billion last year, and was also below consensus. BP said the decline was in line with earnings performance in the period.

Net debt increased to $23.6 billion, against $22.8 billion last year.

The company reported total hydrocarbons production in the quarter of 1.37 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 7% higher year on year.

Two projects have come on stream this year to date — Mad Dog 2 in the US Gulf of Mexico and MJ in India — adding 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of new production capacity. In the second half of the year, BP expects to bring online Tangguh phase three in Indonesia and Seagull in the North Sea.

Redburn noted that “most of the miss” in earnings was in BP’s Customers & Products division, where underlying RC profits came in at $555 million against $3.53 billion last year — a drop of 84%. Analysts had forecast the division to deliver $1.83 billion. This was impacted by weaker oil trading, which analysts described as “likely non recurring”.

BP sees a risk in Europe developing over an “earlier than normal” gas filling season, with high levels of European gas storage continuing to weigh on European gas and Asian liquefied natural gas prices. This is expected to affect the company’s performance in gas in the coming quarter.

The UK supermajor major added it expects oil prices to be supported by both seasonal demand and the production cut brought in by the Opec+ member nations.