The UK tax regime targeting the oil and gas sector is marred by instability and complexity, prompting investors to stay away from the nation, Upstream heard on the sidelines of Offshore Europe 2023 in Aberdeen.
Countries’ tax systems can be built to tax windfall profits without jeopardising the stability of the system, taxation expert Carole Nakhle tells Upstream
6 September 2023 5:30 GMT Updated 6 September 2023 13:54 GMT
