A portfolio of legacy and low marginal contracts have continued to weigh on the financial performance of UK-listed contractor Petrofac in the first half of this year, even though it enjoyed the strongest period for securing new orders in many years.

Petrofac reported a net loss of $165 million between January and June against the net profit of $39 million in the same period last year.

Revenues also declined, by 3% to about $1.2 billion, in the first half against the year-ago period.

Petrofac reported a free cash outflow of $225 million, which resulted in net debt growing to $584 million by 30 June, against $349 million as of 31 December.

The net working capital outflow was principally in the engineering and construction segment of the business due to delays in the settlement resolutions that are required to secure cash collections under legacy contacts. Progress on these resolutions was made in the first half and corresponding receipts are expected during the second half, Petrofac said.

The contractor secured $4.3 billion of new orders in core markets, such as engineering and construction, and in renewable energies during the reporting period, with the total backlog rising to $6.6 billion by the end of June.

“This high-quality backlog, a growing talented team and a diverse pipeline of future opportunities provides Petrofac with a strong base from which to move forward”, said the company’s chief executive Tareq Kawash, who has been leading Petrofac for just over four months.

“As I look ahead to the second half, my focus is on continuing to close out the legacy portfolio, improving our financial resilience and strengthening the balance sheet through the commercial settlements and advance payments due in the period, while delivering exemplary execution and selectively bidding to grow our high-quality backlog,” he said.

Petrofac expects five of the remaining eight legacy contracts expected to be completed during the second half of the year or early in 2024, improving the perspective for the company, it said.

Bidding activity remains high with a total pipeline scheduled for award in the 16 months to December 2024 of about $44 billion, of which $8 billion is scheduled for award in 2023.